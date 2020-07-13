Police seek help locating Petersburg man reported missing since Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is seeking help locating an individual that has been missing since July 10.

The family of Roy Whitaker contacted Petersburg Police on Sunday and said that Whitaker had been missing since Friday around 8:30 a.m.

Whitaker lives on the 100 block of Elm Street. He is a 60-year-old Black male weighing 165 lbs. He is 5’10” tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy hoodie, and brown shoes.

Whitaker is known to regularly visit the Blandford area of Petersburg in the hotel district.

If anyone has any information on Whitaker’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

