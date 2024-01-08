CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards last month.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in the Gold’s Gym parking lot located at 1823 Southpark Boulevard.

According to police, a male suspect broke the window of a vehicle in the parking lot and took the victim’s purse which contained multiple credit cards.

The suspect then went to Southpark Mall and allegedly made multiple fraudulent purchases, totaling around $1,500.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a blue durag.

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

The Colonial Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-520-9311.