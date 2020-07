An SUV struck the Dough Boy World War I monument in Petersburg on Thursday, toppling the statue and prompting the city to arrange for a crane to restore it to its previous position. (photos courtesy of Petersburg police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV struck the Dough Boy World War I monument in Petersburg on Thursday, toppling the statue and prompting the city to arrange for a crane to restore it to its previous position.

Police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard at 10:35 a.m. for a crash in the area. Officers arrived an located an unoccupied SUV that had hit the monument at the location.

The roadway will be closed for the next few hours, according to police.