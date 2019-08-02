Police: Toddler shot, killed in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A 3-year-old boy was killed after being shot Friday morning in Colonial Heights.

Police said officers and EMS were called to a home in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. There they found the toddler suffering from a single gunshot wound.

BREAKING: Police say a three-year old boy was shot and died at a home in #ColonialHeights shortly before 7 a.m. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/T3sFj0zFa4 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) August 2, 2019

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told 8News she heard a gunshot at around 1 a.m. She woke up to find a large police presence outside.

“My heart is really saddened by this news,” Lynette Taylor said. “I have three kids of my own, two of them I had to explain to them what happened. They saw the lights and said, ‘Mommy, somebody’s hurt.’”

Police have not released any further information at this time, but they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.