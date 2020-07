PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg authorities are investigating reports of people firing shots while riding dirt bikes around the city on Tuesday. It is unclear what type of weapons are being used.

Police told 8News that residents informed city authorities of the shootings, saying that it took place in the Walnut Hill area and also in the Delectable Heights area at around 1:20 p.m.

