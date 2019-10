PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a power pole, closing a road in Petersburg Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Police say Atlantic Avenue between W. Wythe Street and Oakdale Avenue will be closed for “several hours.”

The driver — a man — was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK, police said.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

