Portion of Crater Road in Petersburg to close until November

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Starting today, the stretch of South Crater Road that passes northbound under Interstate 95 in Petersburg will be closed until around November.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is beginning the lengthy process of replacing the deck of the bridge that take I-95 over S. Crater Road. As this $7 million project kicks off, the northbound side of Crater will be detoured around the bridge.

Drivers traveling north on Crater Road will need to take the exit towards I-95 south and stay left to get onto Eastbound Winfield Road, then take the first left to Westbound Winfield Road which leads to Crater Road.

As the project continues, the road will likely need to be closed going in the other direction as well, along with some lanes of the I-95 bridge.

Weather permitting, Northbound Crater Road should reopen sometime in November, and VDOT is hoping to have the entire project done during the summer of 2023.