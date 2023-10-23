PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to a shooting that led to a chase with Petersburg Police.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the parking lot of a Family Dollar on the 2000 block of South Crater Road at around 12:24 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. When they got there, they found 65-year-old Robert Morton Booker dead from a gunshot wound.

After a pursuit, officers arrested 31-year-old Isaiah Dante Tyree of Prince George County. Tyree has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

Petersburg Police did not share any other details about the shooting or chase.