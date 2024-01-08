HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man on North Avenue in Hopewell Monday morning, leaving him with a life-threatening injury.

A spokesperson for the Hopewell Police Department said 30-year-old Vernon C’Pelle Harrison, Jr. has been arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding and the use of a firearm while in commission of a felony. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Avenue. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to TriCities Hospital and was later flown to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information to call Lead Detective William Martin at 804-541-2284.