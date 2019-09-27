Production of ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff could impact Hopewell traffic next week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents will get another chance to see the filming of the “Walking Dead” spinoff, which has the working title of “Monument,” next week. Production of the show’s sixth episode will mainly take place in the Hopewell Downtown area, according to city officials.

The filming and set prep work is expected to “occur off and on” from Sept. 27 until Oct. 10. The majority of the production’s schedule isn’t expected to impact motorists too much, apart from sidewalks closings and traffic delays.

A portion of East Broadway, from Hopewell Street to Randolph Road, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two days (Oct. 8 – 10).

“There will be some inconveniences to motorist, but it is the intention of the crew to allow pedestrian traffic as much as possible to enable all merchants to remain open as they desire,” a city spokesperson said Friday. “During the entire two week period motorist and pedestrians will be able to access the area business with some minor delays, the entire time as they desire.”

