COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Registration for the 11th Annual Tri-City Regional Fire & EMS School is closing soon.

The classes provide an opportunity for fire and rescue personnel to brush up on old skills and learn new ones.

Registration will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and can be done online here. A $35 non-refundable registration fee is required. The event takes place at Richard Bland College from September 17 to 18.

A detailed description of all courses offered during the two-day school can be found online here.