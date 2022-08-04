COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Start your engines, and change your batteries, because remote-controlled monster trucks are rumbling into the greater Richmond area for the Solid Axle Showdown the first weekend in August.

Considered one of the largest solid axle racing events in the country, the seventh annual showdown will take place in Colonial Heights at the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum, located at 880 W. Roslyn Road from Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, with races held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The free event, hosted by Showtime R/C Motorsports, features track obstacles, jumps, crashes and races between competitors who tackle the hobby with pride.

Watching the race is free to the public but there is a $10 fee to enter the museum.

Racers from Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Maryland, New York and Illinois will compete for trophies and awards, using more than 300 remote-controlled monster trucks — pattered after real monster trucks — to win the title of Solid Axle Showdown Champion in ten different classes.