COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police, Fire and Rescue are searching for a man who entered the Appomattox River at Roslyn Landing Park and never resurfaced.

Police said the search is on for the 33-year-old man who went in the water near a boat ramp around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Rescue efforts were initiated using water rescue craft and unmanned aerial equipment.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police responded to assist in the search and rescue effort.

Teams searched until 11:30 p.m. and will resume search efforts Wednesday morning. Roslyn Landing Park is closed while the efforts continue.