COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area of the city near the Appomattox River.

“I’ve definitely heard of crazy stuff happening in this area,” said Stephagn Jones. “That’s definitely gotta be at the top.”

A member of the Colonial Heights community, Jones says the news of human remains found on the wood line in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive is scary — and he’s not alone.

“It’s just not something that happens around here. Everybody says that. It’s just not something you see in a small city,” said fellow resident Hunter Matthews. “Kind of a quiet city especially on that side of the city. It’s a lot of older quieter neighborhoods. Not a lot of things going on after 7 p.m. It’s not something that’s heard of.”

It was around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that officers with the Colonial Heights Police Department were dispatched to the area. Police said a citizen had called emergency services after finding the body.

“I wanna say it was probably isolated,” Jones said. “Someone close. Not too common.”

The body has since reportedly been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

“Probably keep my loved ones close. My friends and family closer than typical,” Matthews said. “Watch out for yourself.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or email at bandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov.