PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — They shoot and, usually, they score. With less than a year of practicing together, Richard Bland College’s new Women’s Basketball team has been almost undefeated in their inaugural season. They’re currently ranked 16th in the country and first in the region as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Coach Olivia Gaines described the fire in her team’s eyes.

“We’re grinding,” she said. “We’re not going to stop until we get what we want.”

Gaines built the team from the ground up. It’s 15 women joining together to form, what freshman Guard Imani Felton described as, more than a basketball team.

“It’s a sisterhood,” Felton clarified. “We’re all family, like, I consider coach as like a mom.”

There’s passion and spirit. Assistant Coach Kevin Clancy has been with the team since the beginning. He described the selective process of sculpting a well-rounded team.

“We put an emphasis on character, personality,” Clancy said.

Sophomore student Lauryn Bell is proud to be part of this melting pot of talent, backgrounds, and personalities.

“We all come from different backgrounds, but we work together,” Bell said.

While this past season marks the team’s first season together, they still compete against established teams that have had years to grow. However, the team shocked the basketball world with their 17-game winning streak to start the season. They’ve now won 23 of their 24 games.

“It’s really rare,” Gaines remarked. “It just also shows how hard we work.”

To Sophomore student Courtney Scott, who goes by “Boogie,” the team’s drive and hunger for success has been a game-changer in their inaugural season. That dedication extends beyond the basketball court.

“The want to win,” Scott started. “We just have determination in everything we do.”

The team plans to maintain that energy for the remainder of the regular season. They then hope to reach the national level.

Despite their high aspirations and acquired fame in the world of junior collegiate basketball, the team noted a simple appreciation for the sport itself. Scott discussed the greatest thing to come from the past whirlwind of a season.

“Just being able to play again,” Scott said. “Putting on a Richard Bland jersey. Every time I step onto the court it feels like superpowers.”

The team’s last game of the regular season is Friday, March 3.

“We’re all here for one thing and that’s to get a [championship] ring to put us on the map,” Felton said.