Road closures in downtown Hopewell for ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filming

HOPEWELL, VA. (WRIC) — The ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off will start filming during the first two weeks of August in downtown Hopewell.

The City of Hopewell said in a release that a critical scene for AMC’s Monument will happen along Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson.

“The scene will feature a plane crash, and the production team is bringing in a 737 fuselage that will be sprawled across Hopewell Street to set the scene for the plane crash,” the city said.

Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson will be closed:

Wednesday, July 31st at 6:00 p.m. to Thursday, August 15th at 6:00 p.m.

There will be no parking along the north side of East Broadway Avenue between Library Street and Kippax Street the following days:

There will be no parking along the south side of East Broadway Avenue between Library Street and Kippax Street during filming:

Wednesday, August 7th at 5:00 p.m. thru Friday, August 9th at 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 13th from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7th and Thursday, August 8th between 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 15th between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The show is still looking for applications for extras. Click HERE for more information.