Road closures in Petersbug due to flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg has closed several roads across the area due to high waters.

Here are what roads are closed:

  • Joseph Jenkins Roberts Pkwy between Third St and Fourth Street
  • Bank Street between Crater Road and Madison Street
  • Bollingbrook Street between Crater Rd and Madison Street
  • Jefferson Street at Wythe Street
  • Madison Street and Crater Road
  • Bolingbrook Street between Madison Street and Crater Road
  • Old Church, Joseph Jenkins, Bank Street between Madison Street & Crater Road

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

