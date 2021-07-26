Road closures in Petersbug due to flooding

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- The man suspected of killing a local woman and dumping her body on a North Carolina highway made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Tikeise Johnson was arrested in Dinwiddie County last week and is facing a slew of charges. There are a lot of questions surrounding the crime including where it was actually committed and how the victim's body ended up in another state. No details were shared in court Monday morning and a criminal complaint hadn't been filed with the court clerk as of 2 p.m.