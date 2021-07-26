Road closures in Petersbug due to flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg has closed several roads across the area due to high waters.
Here are what roads are closed:
- Joseph Jenkins Roberts Pkwy between Third St and Fourth Street
- Bank Street between Crater Road and Madison Street
- Bollingbrook Street between Crater Rd and Madison Street
- Jefferson Street at Wythe Street
- Madison Street and Crater Road
- Bolingbrook Street between Madison Street and Crater Road
- Old Church, Joseph Jenkins, Bank Street between Madison Street & Crater Road
