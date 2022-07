PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are warning travelers of road closures around the city due to flooding this evening.

According to police, all drivers are urged to avoid the areas of Bank Street at Interstate 95, Washington Street at I-95, Bank Street at Washington Street, Crater Road at the I-95 on-ramp and Graham Road due to flooding.

Petersburg Police announced the road closures on Twitter around 7 p.m.