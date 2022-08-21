HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — As the City of Hopewell enters the final phase of its $1.5 million traffic signal project, a segment of Colonial Corner Drive near Woodlawn Street and Oaklawn Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday.

The repairs will take place on Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., according to a release from the City of Hopewell.

“During the planned signal outage, traffic will be restricted at both intersections with Route 36 and Colonial Corner Drive,” the release reads. “Hopewell Police will stage at the Woodlawn Street and Colonial Corner intersection to allow Wawa customers to exit safely onto Woodlawn Street.”

The operation involves the city’s traffic signal contractor turning off power at all of the Colonial Corner Drive traffic signals from Oaklawn Boulevard to Woodlawn Street to reinstall the uninterruptible power supply.

The uninterruptible power supply cabinet is what provides backup power to the traffic signal if the main power is interrupted.

This is the final activity to complete the equipment upgrade that started back in late May.