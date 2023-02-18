HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads in Hopewell will be closed this coming week due to routine maintenance on railroads throughout the City.

From Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24, CSX Railroad Company will be making maintenance repairs on railroad crossings throughout the City of Hopewell.

Drivers should expect detours along River Road, South Mesa Drive and Winston Churchill Drive throughout the week during these repairs.

Credit: City of Hopewell

For more information on closures and detours in Hopewell, consult the Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District.

If you would like additional information about the CSX Railroad Closures, contact Fire Chief Benjamin Ruppert at 804-541-2288 or Interim-City Engineer Maurice Wilkins at 804-541-2374.