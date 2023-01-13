HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell have arrested a store employee in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Roses Department Store on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Roses Department Store at 105 Cavalier Square for a reported armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to police, a masked man entered the store during closing and assaulted an employee while holding them at gunpoint. The man then reportedly stole money from a store office before running away from the store.

Police later arrested Shauniqua Mason, a store employee, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection to the crime.