PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Drivers in Petersburg should prepare for delays and tours this week as the southbound lanes on Route 301 under Interstate 95 will be closing on Thursday.

The southbound lanes of S. Crater Road will close beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. A detour will be in place during this closure. Drivers should take the ramp to I-95 north and use Exit 52 to take East Washington Street west, then turn left to take I-95 south back to Exit 50/Route 301.

At the same time the southbound lanes are closing, the northbound lanes in this area will open back up. The northbound lanes of South Crater Road were first closed in July. They will reopen at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The detour in this area will also be lifted.

Drivers can continue to expect alternating lane closures on northbound and southbound roads throughout November.

These closures are part of an ongoing project that will improve the southbound I-95 bridge over Route 301, South Crater Road, in the City of Petersburg. The driving surface of the bridge will undergo a full replacement, with additional repairs to the bridge’s existing superstructure.

The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.