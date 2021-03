RV goes up in flames in Dinwiddie Saturday. (Photo: Dinwiddie Fire and EMS)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An RV went up in flames Saturday at a campground in Dinwiddie County.

Dinwiddie Fire and EMS arrived at the 7800 block of Boydton Plank Road on March 20 at 5:22 p.m. for reports of a large vehicle fire. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from an RV.

Officials said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.