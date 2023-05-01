PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged after a child was hurt in a hit and run incident on Friday, April 28.

The hit and run happened outside Pleasant’s Lane Elementary School, where a fifth grade student was hit by a car during drop-off on Friday.

According to Petersburg police, on Saturday night 79-year-old Robert Macklin was arrested and charged with felony hit and run with injury in connection to the incident.

According to the Virginia Code, a hit and run is a Class 5 felony. The charge could mean up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $2,500 and losing your driver’s license for a year. The DMV will also add six demerit points to the offender’s Virginia driving record.

Police tell 8News they will be working with the DMV for the status of Macklin’s license, which is protocol when a driver is involved in a hit and run.

According to Petersburg police a bond has been set for Macklin, but it is unclear at this time whether or not he was released.

The hit and run has led to concern from the community, including Tina Beasley, who lives just feet away from Pleasant’s Lane Elementary. She says she would like to see more of a police presence in the area to combat the speeding and other dangerous driving she says happens way too often.

“Every afternoon! The same thing over and over and over. Nothing is done,” Beasley exclaimed. “They just don’t care. They race on the street. Racing up and down the street. Up and down. It’s going to be worse a tragic situation, because it’s too much happening and not enough is being done.”

This is the second time a child in the area was injured in a hit-and-run in just one week. On Sunday, April 23, a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being run over by a car in a driveway in Chesterfield County.

Beasley says child safety is something that should matter to everyone.

“Our kids are our first priority. Please slow down, stop doing U-turns,” she said. “You know, our kids are our future, our priority, save our kids.”

Friday’s hit and run remains an ongoing investigation.