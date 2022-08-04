PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is warning the public not to fall for a recent scammer impersonating the city’s Animal Care and Control Shelter on social media.

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as “Help the Petersburg Animals,” and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.

The police department said neither the department nor the real Petersburg Animal Care and Control has anything to do with the page, and the pets are not available.

The release states that donations are only accepted in person at the shelter.

Petersburg asks for anyone with any information on the individual or individuals responsible for the scam to contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.