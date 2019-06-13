School board appoints new superintendent for Petersburg City Public Schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg School Board announced the appointment of Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin as the new superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools on Thursday. Dr. Pitre-Martin will start work on July 1 following the retirement of Dr. Marcus Newsome on June 30.

Dr. Pitre-Martin, the current deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, has 29 years of experience in public education. She earned her Ph.D. in educational administration from Texas A&M University and her master’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

“The School Board believes that Dr. Pitre-Martin is exactly the right person to lead Petersburg schools to the next level,” said School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett. “Dr. Pitre-Martin has worked in large and small school districts and has held state-level leadership roles. We are confident that Petersburg schools will continue to advance with Dr. Pitre-Martin as our superintendent.”

Dr. Pitre-Martin shared her gratitude with the school board and its decision on Thursday.

“I believe in bringing people together to achieve results. I look forward to working with Petersburg teachers and administrators, with families and students and with community partners to build on the strong foundation laid during the past three years,” Dr. Pitre-Martin said. “My initial plan as superintendent is to get acquainted with the community while focusing on what is best for students and making good choices with the resources available.”

