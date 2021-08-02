School supplies, vaccinations, onsite registration available at Petersburg schools kickoff event

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is throwing a back to school kickoff event in August to get students and families excited for the school year. At the event there will be back to school immunizations, onsite school registration, free school supplies, technology support, COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The event will have plenty of fun opportunities too like a DJ, stage performances, food trucks and a chance for kids to meet their school principals.

The free supplies available will include items needed for classes, clothing and toiletry items.

Kids can get their necessary immunizations to return to school. There will also be an option for family members and older students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus testing is also available onsite.

Festivities will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14.