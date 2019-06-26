Seahawks player giving back to Petersburg community with summer camp

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is gearing up for his youth football camp.

The 3rd Annual BeProsise Summer Skills Academy is a free youth football camp at Colonial Heights High School. It will take place Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prosise — a Petersburg-native — and his team of coaches will focus on self-confidence, the importance of academic success, and positive role models, while also focusing on being healthy and active as an athlete.

Each participant will get a gift bag, a healthy lunch, and refreshments throughout the camp.

