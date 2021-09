HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Public Schools is holding a second dose vaccine clinic later this week.

This clinic is for students and staff in the city who have already gotten their first COVID-19 shot back on Sept. 2. If you haven’t gotten your first dose, you can still get it during that time.

The event will be from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Hopewell High School.

You must register your child ahead of time for this event. To do so, head over to the Hopewell Schools website.