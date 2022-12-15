COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A section of the roof at Colonial Heights High School collapsed early Thursday morning, the school district confirmed.

According to a post on the Colonial Heights Public Schools Facebook page, a small section of the roof collapsed in a section of the school which was under construction and had been sectioned off to students and staff.

City officials, as well as the CHPS Maintenance Director, the structural engineer and a supervisor from the construction company, conducted a “full and complete inspection” of the construction area and determined that the building is structurally sound.

The school district said that no areas of the building that is currently in use by students or staff was affected by the roof collapse.