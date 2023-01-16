HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A gas main installation project in Hopewell continues this week, closing Route 10 eastbound for select hours Monday through Friday.

The Columbia Gas installation project will resume Monday, Jan. 16, and continue through Friday, Jan. 20.

A portion of Route 10 eastbound — between City Point Road and Rev. CW Harris Street — will be closed for the project from 6:30 p.m. through 5 a.m. daily. Thru traffic will be detoured down Hopewell Street, and Hopewell City police officers will be onsite assisting with the detour.

Hopewell said traffic controls will be in place, in accordance with standards set by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those interested in additional information about the Columbia Gas main installation can contact Maurice Wilkins, Interim-City Engineer at 804-541-2374.