Images of hands on activities at past Lamb Arts Fest in Hopewell. (Image credit: Lamb Center for Arts and Healing)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A free outdoor community arts event in Hopewell in October showcases art and gives attendees a chance to try their hand at creating some of their own.

The theme of the Lamb Arts Festival is “See art! Make art!” and there are numerous ways to do both at the outdoor event.

“Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection,” an exhibition from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, will be on display, alongside hands-on art activities that will explore the same themes of identity and portraiture, led by Lamb Arts and other area organizations.

Eventgoers will be able to create their own self-portraits, make custom buttons to express their interests, produce a screen-printed t-shirt with Studio Two Three and also take part in a public art initiative.

Artwork by Hopewell Public Schools students and professional artists will also be on display. Students in the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Jazz Band will perform. And food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and vendors.

The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at 230 East Broadway, Hopewell.

More information about the Lamb Arts Fest is available at www.lambarts.org and the organization’s social media accounts.