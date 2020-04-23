Self-swab test site opens at Colonial Heights Rite Aid

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) — One day after Rite Aid opened its first COVID—19 test site in the state in Virginia Beach, a portion of the Colonial Heights Rite Aid parking lot was allotted for self-swab testing.

“It’s just nasal rather than nasal pharyngeal,” Shelly Boyle said, Rite Aid Division Pharmacy Vice President and pharmacist.

”You’re not getting suffocated by it, you don’t feel like something is going all the way in, and it’s really simple,” Jay Agarwal said, regional pharmacy leader and pharmacist.

Those getting tested for the coronavirus are asked to make a circle twice around the mid-point one nostril, count to 15, and repeat in the other nostril.

Thomas Gosier, of Hopewell, got tested Thursday, and said, “You get it so far in there you can feel it tingle in your nose.”

Rite Aid said the Colonial Heights location is their 25th COVID—19 testing site across the country, and each can conduct around 200 tests a day.

Richmonder Dillard Hubert got tested, and said he works with seniors, and has underlying health conditions—diabetes included.

“I suggest anybody who works with older individuals or work with people regularly at this time go ahead and get tested,” Hubert said.

Rite Aid says they’ll send off samples to a lab, and test results should come back between two to seven days.

Hubert said he is “happy to be alive. Hopefully I don’t have the Corona disease.”

Those who wish to get tested at Rite Aid (seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) must first go through a screening process to determine eligibility, and then schedule a time for an appointment.

Those wishing to do so can do here.