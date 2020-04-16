Senator Joe Morrisey donates essential items to high-risk people in Petersburg

The Tri-Cities

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey and others handed out donations including water, food and other essential things to residents in Petersburg Thursday morning.

Senior residents at Sycamore Towers and Lafayette House along Sycamore Street will be the beneficiaries of the donations. Morrisey said those senior residents are the most at-risk population for COVID-19 in Petersburg.

“If we, as residents of the 16th district, are to remain a strong and bonded community after the COVID-19 crisis, we must support and uplift those who are at the highest risk levels right now,” Morrisey said.

After the donations at the residences, Morrissey and others will make a donation to the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

