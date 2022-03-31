HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell has released the updated conditions on seven children who were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, March 23 after overdosing on what officials said was a prescription medication at a home off of 100 South 16th Avenue in Hopewell.

All seven children involved in the incident have since made a full recovery, and according to Hopewell Police, are being cared for appropriately.

Hopewell Police said that it cannot release further details, for the safety and wellness of the children.

Police did confirm that a joint investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Hopewell Police Department requested that anybody who may have information regarding

this incident or who may have been in or around the area at the time or have any information to

provide, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.