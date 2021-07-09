Several Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg due to fallen tree

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is in cleanup mode this morning after Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash floods, closed roads and several rescues last night. Dominion Energy is currently on the scene of a power outage caused by a fallen tree in Petersburg.

According to city officials, a power outage on Franklin Street between Maddison and Jefferson streets is affecting 20 customers.

The city said they were waiting on Dominion to cut power lines before they could remove the fallen trees in the area.

At this time it is unknown when power will be restored. Stay with us for updates.