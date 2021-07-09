Several Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg due to fallen tree

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is in cleanup mode this morning after Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash floods, closed roads and several rescues last night. Dominion Energy is currently on the scene of a power outage caused by a fallen tree in Petersburg.

According to city officials, a power outage on Franklin Street between Maddison and Jefferson streets is affecting 20 customers.

The city said they were waiting on Dominion to cut power lines before they could remove the fallen trees in the area.

At this time it is unknown when power will be restored. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events