‘Severe shortage’ of drivers causing bus route issues in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A ‘severe shortage’ of drivers is causing issues with school bus routes in Petersburg.

In a letter to parents and families, Petersburg City Public Schools apologized for the inconvenience that many families are experiencing as the shortage has forced some bus routes to change.

“Some bus routes have been on-time and some have not,” the school district said. ” Currently, we have a severe shortage of bus drivers, and that has been the cause for most of our bus issues.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience that you or your child(ren) may have faced due to issues with the buses.”

Petersburg City Public Schools

The school district said it has ‘immediate openings’ for drivers and is asking who may be interested to contact the transportation office at 804-862-9058.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work through these transportation issues.”

Petersburg City Public Schools

