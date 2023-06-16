COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain and hail on Friday resulted in property damage, fallen trees and power outages across Central Virginia.

On Friday, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Chesterfield County, Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George County, Powhatan County, Dinwiddie County, Amelia County and Nottoway County until 4:30 p.m.

The massive storm took down multiple trees across Central Virginia. One tree fell on Matoaca Road in Chester, knocking a power line onto the road.

Meanwhile, in Colonial Heights, a much larger tree narrowly fell between two houses.

Colonial Heights resident Sheila Hardy said the tree destroyed her entire back porch. She believes lightning struck the tree, causing it to split and fall between her home and her neighbor’s house.

While some Central Virginians dealt with falling trees, others were surprised by indoor waterfalls.

Chester resident Daniel Buckingham said he was in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights when the power went out. Buckingham said it was raining so hard water was leaking through the mall ceiling and more rain flooded the parking lot.

Crews continue to clean up the aftermath of the storm on Friday night.