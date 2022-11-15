HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police have initiated a shooting investigation in Hopewell after a man showed up at a hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound in his back.

Hopewell Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Smithfield Avenue around 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 after the department received multiple calls for shots fired. When they got to the scene officers reported finding multiple cartridge casings in the road.

While canvassing the area, the department received information that a man had shown up at John Randolph Medical Center after having been shot in the back. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening, and the victim is expected to recover.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit has begun an investigation into the incident, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call them at 804-541-2284.