PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have initiated a shooting investigation in Hopewell after a man was shot in the shoulder on Friday, July 15.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Maryville Avenue just after 4 a.m. in reference to a shooting that had just happened. Upon arrival, officers found a man in non-life-threatening condition who had been shot in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said a description of the suspect is not available at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide, contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.