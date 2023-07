PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Halifax Street and Lee Avenue.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence.

At this time, Halifax Street between Van Buren Drive and Porterville Street, along with Lee Avenue and Van Buren Drive, has been shut down.

This is a developing story.