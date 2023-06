PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that happened on North Gillfield Drive Friday night.

In a tweet posted at 11:22 p.m. Friday, police said there was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of North Gillfield Drive, near Lee Avenue.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information, contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.