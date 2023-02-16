PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Following a search across Central Virginia, the Petersburg Bureau of Police has reportedly arrested a wanted suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening.

Devin Seaborne was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and breaking and entering.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, officers were called to the 3 block of Stately Court for a reported shooting. On their way to the scene, officers received another report of a person shot at the intersection of Carter Street and Lee Avenue — a short distance from Stately Court. Officers determined that both shootings were related.

Upon their arrival, officers found one victim who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Seaborne was identified by police as the lone suspect in this case and a search was initiated.

“The Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank our community partners and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with apprehending Seaborne,” a statement from a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. “Working together, we can make a difference.”