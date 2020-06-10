Shooting suspect charged, woman accused of assaulting officer in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a man linked to an April double shooting in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. One woman was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

According to police, Levon Rhamar Stanton, 23, of the 2100 block of N. Whitehall Drive was taken into custody on Wednesday in response to the April 2 shooting that left a man and woman injured.

He is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

He is being held without bond.

Police say an officer was assaulted and received minor injuries while attempting to apprehend Stanton. As a result, Shakeeah Stanton was arrested without incident. She is charged with obstruction and assault on law enforcement.

