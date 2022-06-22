HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – An unknown suspect fired a gun at a vehicle as it passed through Hopewell, according to police.

Hopewell officers responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday, June 22, around 5 a.m. at the 2100 block of Cloverdale Ave. Two vehicles sustained property damage from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.