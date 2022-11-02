HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Libby Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that the residence had incurred damage after being shot several times.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit has initiated an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 804-541-2284.