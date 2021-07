PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — No need to fear if your mail has been piling up lately. There will be a paper shredding event at Petersburg High School on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by Mayor Samuel Parham and School Board Chairman Kenneth Pritchett.

It will start at 10 a.m. and end at noon. The event is open to the public.

If you have any questions, call 804-835-4553.