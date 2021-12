COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-95 in Colonial Heights Friday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. on December 17, a 1997 Nissan pickup truck was driving south on I-95 a mile north of Temple Avenue when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified at William Borum, Jr. of Blackstone, was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center were he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.