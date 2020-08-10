Small business grants still available for Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time for residents in Petersburg to apply for small business grants. The program aims to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 closures.
The city will distribute grants ranging from $500 to $5,000, based on the needs of the business.
To qualify, businesses must:
- Pay taxes
- Have been operational for a least a year
- Have an annual revenue that is at least $25,000
- Employ no more than 30 full-time employees
AS a reminder, business owners with multiple businesses can only receive one grant. The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, Aug. 14.
