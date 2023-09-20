HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is actively investigating a threat that was made toward Hopewell High School on Instagram overnight.

According to Hopewell City Public Schools, the school day will proceed but certain precautions will be taken to ensure students’ safety.

“We will proceed with our school day with an abundance of law enforcement support, operate the day on a Secure status, and are taking other behind-the-scenes measures to carry forward with school but minimize risks,” a spokesperson for the division said.

Officials believe the post was made primarily to create fear. However, student absences will be excused by the school if parents feel it is necessary due to concerns about the post.

“We understand the concerns some parents and students may have and at the same [time] we believe it is important to carry forward and not allow an attempt to cause fear to change the commitment we have to our students,” the spokesperson said.

The planned college fair will be rescheduled for another time.